The driver accused of crashing into a crowd during the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival in Iberia Parish has now been formally arraigned, as new details continue to emerge about the incident and those injured.

Authorities say Todd Landry, 57, of Jeanerette, appeared in the 16th Judicial District Court following the crash that shocked the local community. He is currently being held in the Iberia Parish jail on a $247,500 bond.

Charges Filed Against Driver

Landry faces multiple charges tied to the crash, including:

Driving While Impaired (first offense)

First-Degree Negligent Injuring (18 counts)

Careless Operation

Open Container

Investigators say Landry showed signs of impairment at the scene and later provided a breath sample indicating a blood alcohol concentration of 0.137 percent.

The crash happened along Melancon Road during the festival parade, when authorities say a vehicle entered the parade route and struck multiple people gathered along the roadway.

Updated Victim Information

New information from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office provides a clearer picture of the injuries.

According to KLFY, officials say 19 people were evaluated and treated at area hospitals following the crash.

7 patients were admitted

3 of those patients were placed in intensive care

8 patients were treated and released

4 patients were transferred to other facilities

All patients are currently reported to be in stable condition.

Community Continues To Respond

The incident has gotten national attention as the Lao New Year Festival remains one of the region’s most significant cultural celebrations.

The annual event brings together families and visitors from across the country, highlighting Lao traditions, food, and community.

In the aftermath of the crash, festival organizers scaled back events, canceling live music and alcohol sales while focusing on safety and support for those impacted.

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Investigation Remains Active

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to lead the investigation into the crash. Authorities have previously indicated the incident does not appear to be intentional.

Officials are still asking anyone with photos, video, or additional information to come forward as the case develops.

More updates are expected as the investigation continues and as victims recover.