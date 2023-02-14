Several issues were raised concerning some activities written about in an audit conducted by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor Office.

The firm of Kolder, Slaven and Company, LLC of Lafayette conducted the audit.

One of the issues raised by auditors was questioning whether or not all background checks required by law were conducted. If you would like to see the entire audit, click here for the Legislative Auditor's Office website.

Here is a quote from the audit about background checks:

The School Board did not adhere to the statue or its policies and procedures regarding performing and maintaining background checks in the personnel file documentation.

We have reached out to the Lafayette Parish School System for the comments regarding this issue and others concerning the calculations concerning salaries. They say the two issues noted have been resolved.

They issued a press release to try to answer some of the questions concerning these issues:

A few findings did appear on the report and the majority were addressed prior to presentation of the ACFR through increased internal control measures, ongoing training opportunities, and hiring of additional staff to assist with adminstrative duties.

One of the findings in the audit published by The Center Square was as follows:

On February 17, 2022, the School Accounting Auditor was notified by the Principal and Account Clerk at Carencro High that the Bookkeeper had been maintaining a bag in her desk with cash. The cash was from prior year fees that were collected and not deposited into the school bank account. It was determined that for several years prior year student fees were being collected and deleted from a fees management system but were not being deposited into the school bank account. These fees were inst3ead placed into a bag in the bookkeeper's desk.

Now, according to the Center Square, school officials did contact the District Attorney. This happened in June of 2022. The press release from the school system says they have hired two additional bookkeepers.

How salaries were calculated after a one-time payment to teachers and pay that increased annually for teachers were apparently calculated incorrectly, and so there are questions about how that will be rectified.

LPSS says in their press release say there were 19 findings, six were duplicates via the process, and there were 13 left. They add that 9 issues have been resolved and the 4 findings that are left are being dealt with.