You have to love the innocence of kids.

A video has surfaced that shows a precious little girl wanting to neuter her dog while holding a pair of scissors in hand.

Apparently, she is aware of the dog's scheduled surgery, but she was ready to do the work herself and luckily for the dog, her mother stepped in here.

Of course, this kid is oblivious to what was going on, but she did know that the dog's "pompoms" were soon to be removed.

I only hope that her parents archive this video for her and they replay it at her wedding one day. This is absolutely golden.

We have no reports if the dog has undergone surgery yet, but we are just glad that he did not have to endure the surgery in this video.