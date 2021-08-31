Longhorns to Start Redshirt Fresh at QB Against Ragin’ Cajuns

Based on what we've been able to glean from practices sessions at the University of Louisiana football program, the Ragin' Cajuns are ready to play against the University of Texas on Saturday. The Cajuns know who their quarterback is going to be and they've got more than a few key players returning to some important spots on the team.

Meanwhile, over in Austin, the Texas Longhorns have just recently made a decision on who will start under center when they meet Louisiana this Saturday afternoon in Austin. Coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed yesterday that the starting nod will go to redshirt freshman Hudson Card.

Where Sarkisian stopped short was in saying if Card would finish the game at quarterback. In fact, during his press conference on Monday Sarkisian did say that Casey Thompson would also see time under center for the 'horns on Saturday.

Longhorn fans might wonder just how long of a leash Sarkisian will have on Card if the redshirt freshman fails to deliver against the 23rd ranked Cajuns. That's because, at least in the eyes of many fans, Casey Thompson is a proven commodity. Thompson led the Longhorns to an impressive victory over Colorado in last year's Valero Alamo Bowl.

No matter who the Longhorns suit up under center, they will be facing a very ferocious Ragin' Cajun defense. Last year the Cajun defense averaged 4.6 tackles for loss, 2.9 quarterback pressures, and 1.8 sacks per game. So, both Longhorn signal callers had better have their heads on a swivel.

Las Vegas likes the Longhorns by 8.5 points. The over/under on the game is 58.5 points and while many Texas fans might look at this game as a bit of a "creampuff" we can assure you the Ragin Cajuns will be no pushover. Just ask Iowa State who the Cajuns defeated in the season opener last year.

The kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 3:30 Louisiana time. The game will be played in Austin. The Longhorns come into the game ranked #21 in the nation. Coach Steve Sarkisian will be taking over in his first game as head coach for Texas. Last year the 'horns went 7 and 3 with a win in the Valero Alamo Bowl over Colorado.

Louisiana's Ragin Cajuns meanwhile come into the game ranked at #23 in the AP Poll. The Cajuns have won 10 of 11 games last season including the big win we referenced over Iowa State of the Big 12.

The last time the two teams met was in Austin in 2005. Texas won that game 60-3. Saturday's game will be broadcast on the Fox Television Network. You can also hear the game on ESPN 1420 AM and HOT 107.9 FM.