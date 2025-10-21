Upper Lafayette drivers are about to get some long-awaited relief. Lafayette Parish Councilman Bryan Tabor announced that the Louisiana Avenue Extension is expected to open to the public by the end of this week, pending a final inspection Thursday and a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m.

The extension, which connects Louisiana Avenue to Gloria Switch Road, is designed to ease congestion, improve traffic flow, and provide safer routes for both motorists and pedestrians traveling between Upper Lafayette, Carencro, and the I-10 corridor.

A Boost for Connectivity and Growth

The Louisiana Avenue Extension is more than just a new roadway. It will absolutely serve as a key piece of infrastructure expected to drive growth in North Lafayette, especially with developments like the future Buc-ee’s convenience store and several planned businesses near the I-10 interchange.

For many residents, this new stretch of road means smoother commutes between home, work, and local amenities, and fewer bottlenecks on nearby routes.

Part of a Larger Push for Improvements

This announcement follows recent news from Mayor-President Monique Boulet, who outlined a series of improvements along Johnston Street from the Evangeline Thruway to Doucet Road. Together, these projects signal a major investment in Lafayette’s transportation.

Originally announced in August 2023, the Louisiana Avenue Extension Project replaces existing asphalt with a new concrete roadway, complete with a roundabout at Gloria Switch, sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, subsurface drainage, and a grass median.

City officials say the improvements will make the area safer, more efficient, and more accessible for everyone.