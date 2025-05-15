Louisiana is one of 17 states reporting an increase in infections of Candida auris, a drug-resistant fungus, according to a report from Louisiana First and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been monitoring Candida Auris for some time now, as this yeast is drug-resistant to treatment.

Hidden Health Threat Spreading Across Louisiana

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Candida auris is a yeast that can easily spread in healthcare facilities.

CDC officials say that healthy people typically don't get an infection from Candida Auris. Still, those in healthcare facility settings are much more susceptible to illness and problems from this nasty yeast.

How To Stay Safe As The Fungus Spreads

Health officials say people in healthcare facilities who are infected with Candida Auris and those who are carriers can spread the fungus.

The CDC points to surfaces, such as bedrails in a hospital or nursing home, doorknobs, and even blood pressure cuffs, as transmission culprits.

The scary part is that C. auris can stay on surfaces for a very long time. When visiting these places, it is not a bad idea to make sure you have a good antifungal spray with you.

Louisiana Is Now A Hot Spot:

Could This Fungus Be In Your Area?

It Spreads Fast - Are You At Risk?

The CDC says that a hospital study has found that the fungus is spreading and poses an urgent threat. This is according to The Hill, which deals with hospitals and hospital settings.

While anyone can get a drug-resistant strain of Candida Auris, people with compromised immune systems, like those with the following, are most at risk:

If you have a breathing tube

If you have any catheter

If you have a PICC line

If you have a feeding tube

Doctors Warn It's Spreading In Louisiana

The typical places you might pick up germs are also the same places where C. auris can live, such as bedrails, counters, and the like.

Always clean your hands thoroughly and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Do your best to make sure you touch as few surfaces as possible, as the drug-resistant form of this fungus continues to spread in our state.

What Every Louisiana Resident Should Know:

The following is a quick facts sheet with more information about Candida Auris:

