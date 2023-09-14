LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on Interstate 10 will once again be a focus for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development as crews will be conducting a sweeping operation to clean up debris left on it.

Get our free mobile app

Traffic On Basin Bridge Staff Photo loading...

Crews will be working on both sides of the bridge, which runs in St. Martin and Iberville Parishes. Workers will be conducting alternating lane closures during the following days/times:

Wednesday, September 20 at 8:00 p.m. until Thursday, September 21 at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Thursday, September 21 at 8:00 p.m. until Friday, September 22 at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

Traffic Closures Continue on US Highway 90 in Broussard, Louisiana

DOTD's mission to repair US Highway 90 continues this week as crews have turned their attention to US 90 SOUTHBOUND to perform high-density polyurethane foam injections (slab jacking) to the existing concrete roadway from Ambassador Caffery to LA 88 (Coteau Road). These closures will happen for the next two months from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.

During this same stretch of time, DOTD crews are also slab jacking US 90 NORTHBOUND from just south of LA 88 (Coteau Road) to LA 92-1 (Young Street).

Hwy. 90 at Young Street, google street view Hwy. 90 at Young Street, google street view loading...

This construction is part of the repairs being done to the Evangeline Thruway/US 90.

The road is open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays. No detour is necessary.

St. John Street between Cameron Street and Simcoe Street, google maps St. John Street between Cameron Street and Simcoe Street, google maps loading...

Section of St. John Street in Lafayette to Close For Next Six Weeks

Next, we head north as LCG crews have closed a section of St. John Street between W. Simcoe Street and Cameron Street for drainage and concrete infrastructure repairs. Local access will be maintained, and detour routes will be provided as work is expected to last for six weeks.

Johnston Street between Lana Drive and Guilbeau Road, google maps Johnston Street between Lana Drive and Guilbeau Road, google maps loading...

Johnston Street Lane Closure to Watch Out For This Weekend

DOTD crews will be on Johnston Street this weekend doing construction between Lana Drive and Guilbeaux Road. Workers will close the outside lane of Johnston Street EASTBOUND on Friday, September 15th beginning at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, September 18th at 6:00 a.m.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.