NEW ORLEANS (KPEL) — Two of the ten inmates who escaped from the Orleans Justice Center on May 16th are still at large.

Despite the FBI's and local law enforcement agencies' best efforts so far, Derrick Groves and Antoine Massey remain at large.

'Life-Changing' Reward Fund on the Line

As NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick pointed out in a press conference on Wednesday, the amount of money being offered in exchange for information could change someone's life.

The reward fund for any information that leads to either Groves' or Massey's arrest was increased to $50K at the end of May.

While the two escapees have not been taken back into custody, at least 15 people have been connected to their escape, including former jail employees and family members.

Now, as we approach the one-month mark of the infamous jail break, the New Orleans Police Chief has offered Groves and Massey legal assistance with one catch. They have to come forward and turn themselves in.

Kirkpatrick spoke at a joint press conference with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday, where she offered help directly to the inmates at large if they come forward.

If the Inmates Turn Themselves in, What Kind of Help Will They Receive?

Kirkpatrick shared during the press conference that she has legal representation lined up for both Groves and Massey if they choose to surrender at a location of their choosing.

Authorities believe at least one of the remaining inmates is in New Orleans and ask that anyone who may be hiding either inmate come forward.

Law enforcement and ATF officials are still actively searching and following leads alongside the FBI.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Derrick Groves or Antoine Massey is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. All tips are anonymous and may be eligible for up to $50,000 in reward money per fugitive.