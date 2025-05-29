(New Orleans, Louisiana) - Authorities in Louisiana are offering a larger reward to those who can lead them to the last two escapees who fled from the Orleans Parish Jail.

Crimestoppers GNO announced that the total reward for information leading to the capture of the two remaining escapees from the Orleans Justice Center has now climbed to $50,000 per fugitive.

The original reward was at $20,000. However, it has now increased by $30,000.

Crimestoppers is offering $20,000, the FBI pledged another $20,000, and the ATF has added $10,000. The remaining two fugitives are Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves.

Ten escapees fled the facility in New Orleans on May 16. However, eight have been captured, while the remaining two are still at large.

Authorities say the last two escapees are considered dangerous, and if you see them in public, you should not approach them; instead, you should immediately call the Louisiana State Police.

Here's a look at the remaining escapees on the loose.

This is the moment when authorities in Louisiana announced an increase in the reward on Thursday morning.

And here's the moment the ten escapees fled from the prison in New Orleans two weeks ago.