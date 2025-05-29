(Washington Parish) - A Washington Parish inmate is facing more charges after he attempted to escape from his cell block.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office social media post, James B. Lorio attempted to escape through the air conditioning ducts in the facility.

The failed attempt to escape happened just before midnight on May 26th. Nearby inmates heard Lorio crawling through the air ducts, and it was then that they alerted officials within the facility by waving to cameras posted in the jail.

When Lorio reached the point in the air duct system that blocked further advancement, he turned around and retreated to his cell.

WWLTV reports that the inmate was charged with simple escape for leaving his assigned cell block.

Sheriff Smith had the following to say about this incident in the jail:

“The number one way that we secure the jail is through the actions of the corrections officers who are charged with ensuring security and peace inside the facility. Our shift supervisors and leaders are the reason we don’t have some of the problems that we are seeing recently at the other jails in the area.”

This failed jailbreak follows the escape of ten inmates from the Orleans Parish Jail. Two of those inmates are still on the run at the time of writing this news article.

State Police are still hunting down the last two inmates who escaped, and they remind you that if you assist those who fled, you too could be charged.