Louisiana State Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on human trafficking charges after he offered to pay people to change his diapers.

Rutledge Deas IV of Metairie has been booked on human trafficking charges after police say he sent text messages to allegedly scam victims. They say in the message, Deas indicated that he was engaged in "alternative therapy" and offered to pay the victim to change his diapers.

During the investigation, police detectives learned that Deas attempted to recruit the victim to solicit other babysitters to care for him.

A warrant was issued and police say Deas was located at his home in Metairie and placed under arrest.

He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on one charge of human trafficking along with attempted human trafficking. Deas was also charged with four counts of probation violation.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities look into the possibility of other victims.

This isn't the first time that Deas has tried to get caretakers to change his diaper. In November 2019, he was arrested on human trafficking charges as he posed as a younger man with special needs and hired babysitters who would also change his diaper and treat him like a child.

In December 2020, he plead guilty to those charges and was placed on probation.