Wanted Louisiana Man Ditches Ankle Monitor in Mississippi River After Fleeing Court

NEW ORLEANS (KPEL) - Multiple Louisiana law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who fled court and later removed his ankle monitor.

Matt Dennis, the owner of ASAP Release Ankle Monitoring, told WVUE that Terrance Green left the courthouse after speaking with his attorney Thursday morning.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Green, who is wanted on multiple gun charges, never stepped foot in the courtroom and left before his hearing.

After leaving the courthouse, Green went to the Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street, where he cut off his ankle monitor. The ankle monitoring device was then tossed into the Mississippi River from the Crescent City Connection, according to authorities.

Police believe he could be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Orleans Sheriff's Department.

There are no further details at this time.

