A Shreveport man may not have won the $685 million Powerball jackpot, but he's certainly winning the internet because of his brief stint on live TV with KSLA.

As people were lining up to buy Powerball tickets ahead of last night's drawing, KSLA reporter Kori Johnson hit the streets in Shreveport to ask people what they would do if they won the monstrous $685 million jackpot.

Louisiana Man's Response When Asked What He'd Do With Powerball Winnings

Johnson is live at a local Shreveport gas station when she turns to a man who had just bought Powerball ticket and asks "What are you going to do with that money if you win?"

The good news is that the guy didn't freeze up on live television and quickly answered her question.

The bad news is that the guy didn't freeze up on live television and quickly answered her question.

Either the man was being ridiculously honest about what he planned on doing if he won the Powerball jackpot or he's just a real quick thinker with an interesting sense of humor, but either way, his answer wasn't something the reporter was expecting.

His response will now o down in internet history.

On live TV, he answers KSLA's Kori Johnson "A supercharged Mustang with dual exhaust and...about five kilos of cocaine and...I'd be good to go."

You gotta give Johnson credit, somehow she kept her composure and soldiered through like a pro!