Louisiana Officials Suspend Business Permits for Vape and Smoke Shops
(KPEL-News) - The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has suspended the business permits for several vape and smoke shops after conducting a four-week statewide investigation.
According to officials at ATC, they dubbed the multi-agency, multi-week crackdown on illegal vape products "Operation Vape Out".
As laws about vaping and smoking products have continued to change throughout the last few years, it has led to some people still selling illegal products.
Four-Week Operation Looking At Vape And Smoke Shops
Officials say several agencies coordinated the four-week investigation, including the following:
- Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control
- Louisiana State Police
- Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office
- Louisiana State Probation and Parole
- Federal Homeland Security Investigations
Whether it was retail or wholesale, officials investigated and made 10 arrests.
Video from the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control:
According to officials at the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, six businesses had their business permits suspended due to allegedly selling illegal products.
Six Louisiana Businesses Had Their Permits Pulled
Those businesses are as follows:
- Smokin' Aces Smoke Shop (14455 Wax Road, Baton Rouge)
- Candle Hookah Smoke Shop (2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette)
- Old Smokey (3302 Johnston Street, Lafayette)
- Vapes ‘R’ Us (334 N. Market Street, Shreveport)
- 318 Cloudz (307 E. Texas, Shreveport)
- 318 Cloudz (2501 Beene Blvd., Shreveport)
How Many Arrests Were Made?
Officials say that ten people were arrested in connection with the raids on the vape shops. Officials say the suspects were arrested on a variety of charges, including some of the following:
- Possession of Schedule I Narcotics
- Unlawful Possession of Hallucinogenic Plants
- Felony Possession of Nitrous Oxide
- Immigration Violations
KLFY reported on two Lafayette arrests:
What Was Confiscated?
- 34,000 pens, pods, and juices
- 16,000 CBD gummies, liquid, and pre-rolled cigarettes
- 6,500 containers of nitrous oxide (N2O)
- 1,800 schedule I narcotics, including marijuana, tianeptine (“gas station heroin”), and psilocybin
- 1,500 tainted sexual enhancement products
READ MORE: HAVE YOU EVER HEARD OF 'GAS STATION HEROIN'? WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT TIANEPTINE
If you are aware of illegal sales of vape products in Louisiana, you can make a complaint by visiting www.atc.louisiana.gov.
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda