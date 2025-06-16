Louisiana Officials Suspend Business Permits for Vape and Smoke Shops

Louisiana Officials Suspend Business Permits for Vape and Smoke Shops

(KPEL-News) - The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has suspended the business permits for several vape and smoke shops after conducting a four-week statewide investigation.

According to officials at ATC, they dubbed the multi-agency, multi-week crackdown on illegal vape products "Operation Vape Out".

As laws about vaping and smoking products have continued to change throughout the last few years, it has led to some people still selling illegal products.

Four-Week Operation Looking At Vape And Smoke Shops

Officials say several agencies coordinated the four-week investigation, including the following:

  • Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control
  • Louisiana State Police
  • Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office
  • Louisiana State Probation and Parole
  • Federal Homeland Security Investigations

Whether it was retail or wholesale, officials investigated and made 10 arrests.

According to officials at the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, six businesses had their business permits suspended due to allegedly selling illegal products.

Six Louisiana Businesses Had Their Permits Pulled

Those businesses are as follows:

How Many Arrests Were Made?

Officials say that ten people were arrested in connection with the raids on the vape shops. Officials say the suspects were arrested on a variety of charges, including some of the following:

  • Possession of Schedule I Narcotics
  • Unlawful Possession of Hallucinogenic Plants
  • Felony Possession of Nitrous Oxide
  • Immigration Violations

KLFY reported on two Lafayette arrests:

What Was Confiscated?

  • 34,000 pens, pods, and juices
  • 16,000 CBD gummies, liquid, and pre-rolled cigarettes 
  • 6,500 containers of nitrous oxide (N2O) 
  • 1,800 schedule I narcotics, including marijuana, tianeptine (“gas station heroin”), and psilocybin 
  • 1,500 tainted sexual enhancement products

 

If you are aware of illegal sales of vape products in Louisiana, you can make a complaint by visiting www.atc.louisiana.gov.

