One of the latest over-the-counter supplements to receive a warning from the Food and Drug Administration is Tianeptine, or as it is also called, "Gas Station Heroin."

This product is available in other countries, but the FDA has not approved it.

The Alarming Rise of Tianeptine in Louisiana

You can walk into most convenience stores or gas stations to find tons of products with Tianeptine in it.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Tianeptine is a product that is used legally in some European, South American, and Asian countries as a way to treat a variety of ailments, including depression, irritable bowel syndrome, and anxiety.

While other countries allow citizens to purchase and use the product, it is not allowed to be used or sold in the United States.

FDA Says Tianeptine Is A Menace

However, it's called "gas station heroin" as the product is found in an immeasurable number of products sold in gas stations, convenience stores, and similar establishments.

It has also been marketed as an alternative to opioids or to help with opioid addiction.

After years of research, researchers say it is a type of opioid, according to an article for NPR. That's how it gets the name, "Gas Station Heroin." According to researchers, it activates the opioid receptors in the brain just like morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone.

What Makes Tianeptine So Dangerous

The FDA says the number of reports of adverse effects of tianeptine products has skyrocketed. Last year, the agency issued a warning about the product's serious nature.

In an announcement to the public in 2024, the FDA wanted to outline for people the serious nature of taking products that include tianeptine, including serious harm, overdose, and death.

People make think they are going to relieve their aches and pains, but what they get is way more than they bargain for, as the product is just as physically and psychologically addictive as any other opioid.

Tianeptine Is Illegal In Louisiana

As KALB reported, in 2024, Governor Jeff Landry signed a bill to make it illegal in Louisiana. It's classified as a Schedule I drug:

Morgan City Police officials issued a press release Friday, May 16, concerning the multiple arrests they made at a convenience store where products containing tianeptine were being sold.

According to the press release,

Raed Kassim, Madilyn Wilcox, Lindsay Brown, and Katie LeBlanc were identified as suspects during the investigation. Armed with arrest warrants these individuals were taken into custody. During the search of the vape shops, it was discovered some illegal products were in hidden locations inside the store away from the public view.

Tianeptine Products 2 Photo courtesy of the FDA

The Hidden Cost of ‘Gas Station Heroin'

Tianeptine is just as challenging to get off of as any opioid, even though it is sold, by some, as an alternative.

If you go through withdrawal from the drug, you will experience almost the same symptoms as you would if you were trying to get off another opioid drug.

According to Drugs.com, these are the symptoms when going through tianeptine withdrawal:

Nausea or vomiting

Flu-like illness

Muscle aches

Tremors

Depression

Anxiety

Strong cravings for tianeptine

Seizures.

If you need help, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or click on this link.