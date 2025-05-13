BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) – Many of us know the stress and pains of taking a long road trip, or having to deal with a really busy day. It's easy to grab an energy drink or a sugary snack to get an extra boost, but some of the available products many of us use for that extra "pep" can be dangerous and even deadly!

One increasingly popular supplement that people are using for that extra boost is tianeptine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a nationwide recall of tianeptine-containing products, warning the public of life-threatening side effects tied to the drug often referred to as “gas station heroin.”

What Is Tianeptine?

Source: FDA.gov Source: FDA.gov loading...

Tianeptine is a drug approved in some countries to treat major depression but is not approved for any use in the United States. Despite that, it has been sold illegally in gas stations, vape shops, and online under names like:

Neptune’s Fix

Zaza

Tianaa

Pegasus

These products are often marketed as mood enhancers or dietary supplements—despite their powerful and dangerous effects.

Why Was It Recalled?

The FDA has received dozens of reports of serious side effects, including:

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

Respiratory depression

Coma

Death

The risks are even greater when tianeptine is combined with alcohol, antidepressants, or other drugs. Some products, like Neptune’s Fix, were also found to contain synthetic cannabinoids, which can increase the danger.

Read More: FDA Level 2 Recall - Popular Louisiana Cereal Could Kill You |

Read More: Texas Apple Juice Recall: Parent Alert Issued |

Recall Details

Neptune Resources, LLC has voluntarily recalled all lots of:

Neptune’s Fix Elixir

Neptune’s Fix Extra Strength

Neptune’s Fix Tablets

Consumers are urged to stop using these products immediately and dispose of them properly.

What You Should Do

Avoid any product containing tianeptine.

Dispose of recalled products safely.

Report any adverse reactions to the FDA’s MedWatch program.

Seek help if you or someone you know may be misusing these products. Call SAMHSA’s 24-hour helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Why This Matters for Louisiana

Tianeptine use has been rising across Acadiana and South Louisiana, with local authorities warning that the products are readily available and dangerously underregulated. Known on the street as "gas station heroin," tianeptine has been linked to multiple overdoses, ER visits, and addiction cases across the state.

Stay Informed

To protect yourself and your loved ones, avoid purchasing supplements or energy products from unregulated sources. Visit FDA.gov for the latest recall alerts and safety warnings.