Louisiana OT Max Mitchell Earns Spot on AP All-American Team

Lousiana Ragin' Cajun upperclassman offensive tackle Max Mitchell has played like an All-American all season, and he's being recognized for it.

The first-team All-Sun Belt conference offensive lineman earned a spot today on the prestigious AP (Associated Press) All-American team today, being named to the third-team.

It's the second All-American honor in the last week for the standout from Monroe, who was second-team Walter Camp All-American last week.

Mitchell and the #16 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (12-1) will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5) at the Ceasars Superdome in the R&L Carrier's New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 18th. Kickoff is set for 8:15. For ticket info, click here.

