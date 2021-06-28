Louisiana Pilot Dies After Helicopter Crashes in Alabama

An agricultural pilot from Louisiana was killed in Alabama late last week when the helicopter he was flying crashed in an unincorporated area near Sylacauga, authorities said.

30-year-old Zachary Warren Pourciau of Ventress, Louisiana, was spraying pesticides in the town of Alpine when the Bell Helicopter OH-58A he was flying crashed about 6:15 pm on Friday.

Pourciau was the only person on board and was pronounced dead at 6:17 pm, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.

Officials said that when they arrived on the scene they found the helicopter next to the road. A small amount of fuel spilled but there was no fire, according to investigators.

“Unfortunately, this is the business that we’re in and these are the things we have to deal with. It’s never a good day when we have to deal with somebody that’s lost their life,” Sylacauga Fire Chief Nate Osgood said.

The reason for the crash remains under investigation.