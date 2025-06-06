(KPEL News) - A Louisiana man, who was not officially a law enforcement officer in the town where he responded to an aggressive dog call, has been arrested after pointing a gun at a dog and then shooting it, according to Louisiana Radio Network.

While the man pointed the gun at the dog and shot him once, the woman who owns the dog was nearby.

It appears the man was "working" as a police officer in a small town, according to the Louisiana Radio Network. Other sources say the man is an auxiliary police officer.

The investigation began when officials were notified that a man wearing a Cullen Police Department uniform had appeared at a woman's home after a report was made earlier that day, Sunday, June 1.

This story has plenty of twists and turns.

The man, who was wearing a uniform, showed up, and when he was speaking to the woman, the dog approached, and he shot the dog.

Louisiana Sheriff: Suspect Wore Police Gear But Was Never Officially Hired

According to Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker, he was very close to the woman when he discharged his weapon.

The man is not a police officer who is paid by the town of Cullen.

According to Sheriff Parker, Reginald Ferguson, the man in question, was presented to the Cullen City Council three times for approval as a police officer. Still, each time, they chose not to approve him as an officer.

Parker says Ferguson was not issued anything from the department.

Louisiana Officials Confirm Ferguson Was Never Dispatched to Scene

The Sheriff says the situation is baffling. Ferguson had heard about a complaint regarding a dog earlier in the day, so he went to speak with the woman. No local police station dispatched Ferguson to this woman's home.

Fortunately, the woman was not hurt during this situation, but the dog is still being treated for its injuries after it was shot in the shoulder.

When he knocked, the dog came to the door. Ferguson is not a member of the Cullen Police Department, and the man is unpaid. He just showed up. Parker elaborated,

He’s an unpaid employee. He was out there on his own time, and all the gear that I understand that he had on him was his. The mayor said that he had issued, since January, somewhere around 85 citations in the town.

Several sources have reported and identified Ferguson as an auxiliary police officer.

How an Unpaid Auxiliary Officer Ended Up Patrolling Louisiana Streets

KTSB is reporting that while the man was arrested, this is not the end of this case. The district attorney is saying similar things. Ferguson is also being referred to as an auxiliary officer. He was not dispatched to the scene, but instead responded to the home after hearing about the situation.

The shooting incident was seen on video. The mayor of Cullen, Terry Hoof, says Ferguson was not supposed to be wearing a badge. He says it's a mystery as to how the man ended up patrolling the streets of Cullen.

When a report from KTBS asked how Ferguson ended up patrolling, Hoof claims Police Chief Fannie Rankin, "The chief just… put him to work. She did it on her own. We discussed with her in our last meeting that he could not be in the cars because of our insurance purposes."

Cullen confirmed again that Ferguson is not on the payroll, and he is not insured through their town.

The dog, Tank, was shot once in the shoulder, and Ferguson fired two shots. He also aimed the gun at Dashanna Wortham.

Video Shows Disturbing Moment Louisiana Dog Was Shot in Front of Owner

Here is a report from KTAL on the situation.

Sheriff Parker says things were tense,

At one point, she was in direct line of fire when he pulled the trigger. After the dog was shot, he continued to point the gun at the lady.

After his arrest, Ferguson bonded out of the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Facility on a $25,000 bond.

What happens with Ferguson at this point is still unclear. What is clear is that authorities are continuing to investigate the whole situation.