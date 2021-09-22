Louisiana Public Service Commission Meeting Thrust Into Break After Pornography Overtook Video Call

According to reports, a video meeting between the Louisiana Public Service Commission was interrupted when someone began using the screen-share feature to display pornography for the entire meeting to see.

Facebook via Louisiana Public Service Commission

The Louisiana Public Service Commission met over a Zoom video call to discuss utility services during Hurricane Ida. That meeting was forced into a brief stoppage when some meeting participants took over the screen and began displaying pornography for all 200+ participants, plus the board, to see according to the report.

Reportedly, after a brief hold, the meeting resumed without any further interruptions. Out of the hundreds of lobbyists, lawyers, and utility company executives present on the call, the commission couldn't identify which participant created the disruption. No one was banned from the call as a result.

Twitter users reacted to the incident.

See the full report on the incident from NOLA.com below.