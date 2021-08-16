Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Football Ranked in Top 25 of Preseason AP Poll

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football will begin the season ranked in the top 25 of both major college football polls.

Last week, Louisiana came in at #23 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll.

Today, the Associated Press (AP) released their top 25 preseason poll, and Louisiana ranks in the same spot, #23.

It's the first time in school history Louisiana is preseason ranked in both Top 25 polls.

LSU is the other school in the state to make the preseason top 25, coming in at #16.

The Ragin' Cajuns first opponent, Texas, is #21.

In addition to Louisiana, Coastal Carolina represents the Sun Belt as well at #22.

Alabama's #1 ranking is no surprise, as the Tide rank 1st in the USA Today/Coaches poll as well.

Preseason AP Top 25

First-place votes in parentheses.

TEAM POINTS 1. Alabama (47) 1,548 2. Oklahoma (6) 1,462 3. Clemson (6) 1,447 4. Ohio State (1) 1,393 5. Georgia (3) 1,365 6. Texas A&M 1,223 7. Iowa State 1,160 8. Cincinnati 1,014 9. Notre Dame 1,009 10. North Carolina 999 11. Oregon 968 12. Wisconsin 743 13. Florida 728 14. Miami (Fla.) 663 15. USC 660 16. LSU 631 17. Indiana 549 18. Iowa 513 19. Penn State 456 20. Washington 449 21. Texas 350 22. Coastal Carolina 232 23. Louisiana 208 24. Utah 176 25. Arizona State 125

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

College Football Programs With Most All-Time Wins