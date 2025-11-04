BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — A Louisiana man was a victim of a violent road rage incident and is not recovering from a gunshot wound from one of the many shots fired at his vehicle.

The victim, who will remain anonymous for safety reasons, told WAFB he was on his way home from work on a Friday afternoon when someone started shooting along South Choctaw Drive.

The victim was slowing down for a traffic light when the driver next to him unexpectedly opened fire.

"All of a sudden, he just riddled my car with bullets,” the man told WAFB.

His vehicle was struck nearly ten times, with one striking his left shoulder, exiting through the right side of his neck. Doctors were in disbelief that he survived, saying it was a miracle that none of his vital arteries were struck.

A business nearby surveillance cameras captured the moment the victim pulled over and the suspect fled the scene.

According to authorities, the suspect's vehicle is a tan, older Cutlass with a Texas license plate.

“For someone to blatantly shoot up a vehicle with no regard for human life like that… that’s the shocking part,” the victim said.

While the suspect is still at large, the community has rallied around the victim, helping replace his windshield and tinting his windows for free.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

