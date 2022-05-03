Louisiana Smoked Meat Festival Happening This Weekend in Ville Platte

La Smoked Meat Festival, Facebook

The Louisiana Smoked Meat Festival is being held this weekend in the heart of Ville Platte.

Known in French as "Le Festival de la Viande Boucanee," the fun is happening Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at the festival grounds located at 704 North Soileau Street.

The food is always one of the highlights of the Smoked Meat Festival. Cooking teams will be competing in various categories including:

  • Smoked sausage/andouille/pounce
  • Smoked tasso
  • Smoked seafood
  • Smoked poultry
  • Smoked game
  • Barbecue/smoker cooked meat

Each category is open to two divisions: Amateur and Professional.

If you'd like to enter a cooking team, download an entry form here.

Of course, like any good south Louisiana festival, the weekend will be filled with great live music as well. Below is the schedule for the weekend:

Friday, May 6, 2022

4:00 pm -- Gates Open - $5 per person
7:00 pm - 9:30 pm -- Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys
10:00 pm - 12:00 am -- Side Show

Saturday, May 7, 2022

8:00 am -- Gates open - $5 per person / Free entrance for all Military Veterans
10:00 am -- DJ Todd Ortego
12:00 pm -- Opening Ceremony
5:00 pm -- World Championship Smoked Meat Cook-Off Awards Ceremony
3:00 pm - 7:00 pm -- Knight Train
7:00 pm - 10:00 pm -- One Trick Pony
10:00 pm - 12:00 am -- Ashton Dupré

To learn more about the 2022 Louisiana Smoked Meat Festival, visit their website here or find them on Facebook.

