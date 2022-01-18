Louisiana Lawmakers to Meet in February to Redraw District Lines

Louisiana lawmakers will gather in Baton Rouge next month in a special session to draw new district lines across the state. This new map will impact legislative districts and Congressional districts.

When Is the Special Session on Redistricting?

Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder have agreed to call lawmakers into session beginning February 1 and wrapping up on February 20. The state constitution mandates redistricting every 10 years after federal census numbers are released.

These new district lines will determine boundaries for legislative districts as well as districts for the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, Public Service Commission and Supreme Court. The new lines will also determine the Congressional district boundaries.

The Joint Governmental Affairs Committee held meetings around the state to get input from the public about the redistricting plan.

What Does Governor Edwards Want to Happen with Redistricting?

The Governor and others are calling for a second majority black congressional district in the state to better represent the state’s population. Data shows one third of the population in Louisiana is black, but the state currently has just one majority black congressional district out of 6 in the state.

Edwards says “we have six congressional districts. And so fairness – if it can be done – would be to have two out of the six congressional districts be minority districts.”

Many insiders doubt this will happen since Republicans hold a supermajority in the state Senate and a 68-34 edge on the House side.

But that number is not veto-proof, so the Republicans would not likely be able to override a veto by the Governor if he is not on board with the new map.

Shreveport Meeting on Redistricting

The Broadmoor Neighborhood Association is hosting a meeting Tuesday January 18 to discuss redistricting. State Senator Barrow Peacock and State Representative Thomas Pressly will discuss the effort and listen to suggestions from the public. This meeting begins at 6:30pm at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church on Grover Place.

