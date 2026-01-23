A heated St. Landry Parish debate over cockfighting has escalated after the parish council voted to request an opinion from the Louisiana Attorney General about whether the state’s cockfighting ban is constitutional.

The question drew intense public reaction, with supporters arguing the state has overreached, while opponents described the practice as animal cruelty.

What The Attorney General Actually Said

Attorney General Liz Murrill responded publicly by reaffirming that cockfighting remains illegal in Louisiana and that the state’s law offers no parish level carve out. State law outlines cockfighting prohibitions and related conduct, including organizing or conducting cockfights and possessing or training birds with intent to fight.

However, reporting on the response indicates the attorney general did not issue the constitutional ruling some supporters were specifically seeking when the parish asked for clarification, which has become the central point of dispute.

Supporters Say “This Is Not A No”

That nuance sparked a new wave of organizing from cockfighting advocates. In a statement posted by Cold Cocked Gamefowl, organizers argued that declining to rule on constitutionality is not the same as rejecting the argument and predicted the issue will end up in court. The group also urged supporters to stay ready to show up again once a court date is set.

Opponents Applaud Enforcement And Animal Welfare Laws

Animal welfare advocates have continued to push back, saying the state statute is clear and enforceable, and that federal law also reinforces restrictions.

Social Media Reaction Is Exploding

As the legal arguments fly, the comment sections are just as loud. Some residents are calling the push embarrassing or misplaced, while others frame it as tradition, economics, or personal freedom.

See the original story here, as some say this feels far from over.