Louisiana State Trooper Survives High-Speed Rear-End Crash

A Vinton man is facing a slew of charges after he slammed into the rear of a Louisiana State Police cruiser Sunday, injuring 3 people.

According to a post by the Louisiana State police, Dennis Ray Hillery, 29, of Vinton, was driving on Interstate 10 near Sulpher when the crash occurred.

The Louisiana State Trooper was reportedly working a traffic safety detail and should have been easy to spot as the dreaded blue lights were just a-flashing like it was Mardi Gras in New Orleans. (What? You've never been to Mardi Gras in New Orleans? There are Lousiana State Police vehicles all over the place with their emergency lights activated!)

Why did Hillery run into the back of a Louisiana State Police cruiser? Well, we have a few reasons. The first one is stupidity. Stupid drivers do stupid things. The second is because he is a criminal and has no respect for the law. The third is, I think, the most obvious: he was under the influence.

Louisiana State Police via Facebook

Here's the shocker: this is his 3rd offense for Driving While Intoxicated. Sounds to me like someone has a drinking problem.

As you can see by the damage done to the Louisiana State Police cruiser, Hillery was traveling at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the back of the trooper. All three rear windows were blown out: the liftgate window and both rear quarter panel windows. The impact was forceful enough to cause damage all the way up to the driver's door. The left rear tire was bent forward on the axle and, though I'm not an expert, the frame of the vehicle looks bent.

Louisiana State Police via Facebook

3 people were injured in the crash, including Hillary, his passenger, and the Louisiana State Trooper who was sitting in the cruiser.

I would think that if one would ever get arrested for driving while intoxicated, one would learn his lesson. Not Hillery: this is his third offense for driving while intoxicated.

Do you know what happens after you are convicted of driving while intoxicated? Well, for one, your license gets suspended. If you are lucky enough to have an understanding judge, he will allow you to drive ONLY to go to work and church, but you'd have to have an ignition interlock (breathalyzer) installed in your vehicle. To drive, you'd have to blow into the interlock so it can register your blood alcohol content: the vehicle will only start if you are below the legal limit.

Louisiana State Police via Facebook

Also, if you are convicted of driving while intoxicated, your insurance company may drop their coverage on you.

With all of that considered, here are the charges Hillery is facing: Driving While Intoxicated (third offense), operating under suspension for prior offense, no insurance, no ignition interlock, no seat belt, no insurance, and SLAMMING INTO THE BACK OF A LOUISIANA STATE POLICE CRUISER!.

Book him, Boudreaux!

All kidding aside, driving under the influence of any substance that impairs your judgment is not only a bad idea, it is illegal. Even if it is a legal substance.

Hillery had a passenger, which brings up another question: why didn't that individual get in the vehicle with him? I guess that he (or she), too, was impaired.

Louisiana State Police via Facebook

Remember, it might only take 1 drink to impair your judgment. Think about it: after one drink, you feel fine, right? If you feel fine, then you think you can have another drink. The psychological effects of one drink can work on your brain before the alcohol does.

What's the safest number of drinks to have before driving? That answer is a resounding "0". If you are going to drink, don't drive. Even if you have just one drink and you get in a crash (even if it's not your fault), the fact that you had just that one drink can work against you in a court of law.

Be safe, not sorry.

FROM THE LOUISIANA STATE POLICE:

This crash serves as an important reminder of what can happen when a driver chooses to drive impaired and friends don’t intervene. Motorists are urged to report impaired drivers by dialing *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest State Police troop location or by calling 911.

