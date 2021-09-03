Louisiana vs Texas – How and Where to Watch, Listen

#23 Louisiana begin their most anticipated season in program history tomorrow when they face off against #19 Texas in Austin.

The current sportsbooks have the Ragin' Cajuns as an 8, 8.5, or 9 point underdog.

Can they upset the Longhorns straight up?

The top 25 showdown will be nationally televised on FOX tomorrow, beginning at 3:30.

However, it's best to experience the game with the home team radio call.

If you are watching on television, use the pause/play options to sync up the broadcast with the radio call, as Jay Walker (play by play), Chris Lanaux (color analyst), and Cody Junot (sidelines) bring you closer to the action.

The radio pregame begins at 1:30 on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app. Steve Peloquin and former Louisiana wide receiver Richie Falgout will share everything you need to know about the matchup.

At 2:30, HOT 107.9 FM joins in with a simulcast, airing the second hour of pregame, and the entire game broadcast (along with ESPN1420) from Learfield.

For those watching Louisiana vs Texas on FOX that also plan on watching #16 LSU at UCLA, they won't have to change the television dial, as the Tigers and Bruins are scheduled for a 7:30 kickoff on FOX.

College football is here!

