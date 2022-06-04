Louisiana’s Andy Stone Suing Mariah Carey Over ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’

Andy Stone, Louisiana songwriter and member of Vince Vance & the Valiants has allegedly filed a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit against Mariah Carey for her perennial mega-hit "All I Want for Christmas is You".

Mariah Carey and Santa Claus at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball Concert Robert Mora, Getty Images loading...

In a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Louisiana Music Hall of Fame member, vocalist, keyboard player, and member of Vince Vance & The Valiants Andy Stone is suing Mariah Carey and her collaborator over the song "All I Want for Christmas is You".

Stone has reportedly filed a $20 million Copywrite infringement lawsuit claiming he recorded the song back in 1989 in Nashville.

As a matter of fact, Stone's "All I Want for Christmas" even landed on Billboard's charts in 1993.

If you're from Acadiana, you're pretty familiar with Vince Vance & the Valiants "All I Want for Christmas", especially given the fact this is the song that played a major part in Vince Vance's induction into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

From TMZ -

"Problem for Andy is ... Mariah released her version in 1994, along with her own music video, and we all know what a massive hit that's become since then.

Andy claims Mariah and her camp never sought or obtained permission to use that title."

We'll keep you updated on how this all plays out.