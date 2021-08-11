Louisiana’s Child Sex Ring Sting is a Success – 7 Behind Bars

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to exploiting children, it's good to know that the men and women who work law enforcement in this state have absolutely zero tolerance. Regardless of where your opinion of Louisiana might fall in regards to roads, education, and more - you've just got to know when it comes to protecting our kids, Louisiana Law Enforcement is basically an angry momma bear!

That fact becomes crystal clear when you look at the details from the Bayou State's latest operation to protect kids and bring those who would harm them to justice. It's called "Operation Home School," and its purpose was to find criminals using the internet to trick your child into becoming their prey.

According to the ArkLaTex Homepage, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry brought in the big guns. Officially, the group responsible for the operation is called the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Think of it as the Avengers of law enforcement, with the sole purpose of protecting kids online. The task force is made up of members of the following organizations: The FBI, Louisiana State Police, and U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Louisiana - with additional support from the Sheriff's offices in East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Livingston, and St. Tammany Parishes.

After all of the smoke had cleared, 7 individuals were arrested during the operation. According to the report, they are:

25-year-old Prayug Koirala of Thibodeaux - charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor

23-year-old Nathanial Thomas of Denham Springs - charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor

27-year-old Maverick Arnold of Denham Springs - charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor

50-year-old Caissy Brumfield of Walker - charged with attempted first-degree rape

49-year-old Philip Evans of Marrero - charged with distribution of child pornography

36-year-old Richard Foster Jr. of Walker - charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor

36-year-old Joseph Key of Mandeville - charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

If you haven't talked with your kids about how to stay safe from predators online, please take this opportunity to do so. If you need some pointers from the pros, check the U.S. Justice Department's handy guide here.

Read More: FBI 10 Most Wanted List

Read More: Celebrities Arrested in Shreveport