Former Erath High and Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football star Elijah Mitchell has had quite the rookie season for the San Francisco 49ers.

He went over 1,000 yards rushing last week as the 49ers gave Dallas another disappointing playoff loss. His solid 96-rushing yard, 1 touchdown performance against their longtime playoff nemesis was a huge part of the highly successful ground attack that San Francisco used to jump out to a 23-7 lead after 3 quarters and to hold on for the crazy, controversial win.

Last week, we told you that former Erath High and Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football star Elijah Mitchell was in elite NFL company as he entered the playoff matchup against the Cowboys without a fumble all year long. Mitchell was among only six players with 150+ rushing attempts and zero fumbles in 2021. Alvin Kamara, Austin Ekeler, Najee Harris, Leonard Fournette, and D'Andre Swift are the other five players.

Only Mitchell and former LSU product Leonard Fournette are still active among the six players; Fournette began practicing this week as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Now, Mitchell gets ready for the Green Bay Packers, the number one seed in the NFC. Mitchell missed the regular season contest that Green Bay barely won, 30-28. The 49ers struggled to run the ball without Mitchell, who was injured at the time, and fell behind early.

That Week 3 matchup was at San Francisco. Kickoff for Saturday night is scheduled for 7:15 CST at Lambeau Field.

10 Famous People You Didn't Even Know Were From Lafayette

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.