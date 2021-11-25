Louisiana’s Most Popular Side Dish for Thanksgiving Day

The countdown is on.

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, many of us are already planning what we will be prepping for the big day and now we have a better idea as to what side dish we prefer most in Louisiana.

Zippia just announced what each state prefers when it comes to the side dish for Thanksgiving, and I'll admit here that I am a little shocked by what we like most here.

According to Zippia, we here in Louisiana prefer cornbread dressing over any other side dish for Thanksgiving.

Now, I am not hating on the dish, but what about the rice dressing or mashed potatoes?

jed-owen-unsplash

Our neighbors to the west of us prefer cornbread and those to the east of us like cornbread too.

Personally, I am all about the rice dressing and cornbread casserole. Throw some honey-glazed ham into the mix and I am set.

Check out the complete breakdown below and what is it with baked potatoes in some parts of the country?

I don't think I've ever had a baked potato on my plate for Thanksgiving, but some apparently have and they love it.

