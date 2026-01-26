The Lafayette Parish School System has announced that all schools will be open Tuesday, January 27, 2026, following recent extreme cold across Acadiana. Officials say improving weather conditions and thorough campus checks have cleared the way for students to return to class.

Temperatures are expected to climb above freezing by mid-morning, with calmer winds forecast compared to earlier in the week.

Campuses Ready For Students

District teams have been inspecting schools to ensure facilities are prepared. LPSS reports that water, electricity, and heating systems are fully operational, and buildings will be warm for students and staff.

Bus drivers will also warm buses before students board to make morning pickups more comfortable.

Guidance For Families During The Cold

To reduce time spent outdoors, families are encouraged to remain in their vehicles with children while waiting for buses when possible. If students walk to bus stops, parents are asked to keep them indoors as long as they can while still arriving on time.

Once students arrive at school, they will go directly inside. Outdoor activities will not be held while temperatures remain below freezing.

Dress Code Adjustments Continue

Students may continue wearing sweatpants for the rest of the week. LPSS recommends dressing in layers, and coats, knit caps, and gloves of any color are allowed under the district’s uniform policy.

District leaders say their focus remains on keeping students safe, warm, and comfortable while ensuring learning continues and students stay on track academically.