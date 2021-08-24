LSU Fans React to New Admission Guidelines Into Tiger Stadium

By now you may have heard that LSU will require fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entering Tiger Stadium this football season.

The announcement comes as Louisiana continues to swim in COVID cases and after the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine.

As to be expected, some fans are not happy with this announcement and some have even pledged to forfeit their season tickets.

On the other hand, many are applauding LSU for this decision and several other fan bases are now hooping that their university follows LSU's guidelines this football season.

The Tigers do have some "big games" this year at home like games against Auburn, Florida, and Texas A&M, but that may not be enough to convince some fans to get the shot or COVID test prior to those games.

I went to LSU's announcement on Twitter, and here are just a few of the comments I saw under their announcement on Tuesday morning. However, let's start with Gov. Edwards' reaction to the news out of LSU today.

As I continued to dig through the comments, which I rarely do on topics like this, I did notice that other fan bases are applauding the decision by LSU and some are even hoping their university adopts such guidelines this season.

According to LSU, Season ticket holders with questions regarding refund policies must email tickets@lsu.edu by Friday, August 27.