LSU Football Lifts COVID Restrictions to Enter Tiger Stadium

LSU has announced that they are lifting all COVID entrance protocols for when it comes time to entering Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

According to a Tweet sent out by LSU, the university has decided to lift restrictions into the stadium due to a significant decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the state of Louisiana and in the Baton Rouge area.

In recent weeks we have seen a drastic drop in COVID cases across the state and hospitals are no longer struggling to treat COVID patients.

Getty Images

Prior to this decision, those hoping to enter Tiger Stadium had to show proof of vaccination or present a negative PCR test prior to admittance. Now, fans will no longer have to show either prior to entering the stadium.

Some local school districts are also making plans to adjust their protocols in the event of the mask mandate being dropped in Louisiana by the end of the month.

LSU's next home game is scheduled for October 16th when the Tigers host the Florida Gators at 11 am.