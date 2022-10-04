LSU Foundation Staff Member Fired after Being Arrested on Child Porn, Animal Abuse Charges

According to reports, a former member of the LSU Foundation's staff was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. The man was arrested on charges of child pornography, animal abuse, and impersonation and was fired from his position with the LSU Foundation.

Reports say that Chase Kojis was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Kojis, formerly a facilities coordinator for the LSU Foundation, was arrested off-campus and charged with unlawful use of the internet, including but not limited to child pornography, impersonation, and animal abuse per reports.

The report adds that the university has said that Kojis was fired immediately due to the charges which they described as "egregiously unacceptable". They say that the acts in question are not believed to have occurred on the LSU campus.

Details from the arrest say that a search warrant was executed at Kojis' home which led to the findings of images of child pornography as well as animal abuse. Authorities reportedly said that the images were located on Kojis' cell phone.

