LSU Announces Removal of Mask Requirement for Faculty and Students on Campus

Louisiana State University has announced that they will be removing the mask requirement on campus for faculty, staff, and students. In addition to lifting the mask requirement, LSU says that all classes will be resuming to their normal modes of delivery beginning on February 14, 2021.

The announcement says that due to the decrease in COVID cases in the Baton Rouge area, masks will no longer be required indoors or outdoors. The university still encourages the use of masks.

Navigating college life during a global pandemic must certainly be challenging for faculty, staff, and students of universities everywhere. LSU thanks everyone for their diligence and cooperation as they move forward with their new COVID protocols.

Certainly, any progress is a good sign as far as the pandemic is concerned. Hopefully the change in protocol at LSU can be seen as a light of optimism for all of those still looking to put COVID in the rear-view.

