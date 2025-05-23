2007 LSU SEC Championship Ring Stolen from Louisiana Home in St. Martin Parish

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 2007 LSU SEC Football Championship ring that was stolen from a home in the Cade area last week.

On May 14, 2025, deputies responded to a reported theft at a residence in the 1000 block of Alexander Circle. Through their investigation, authorities determined that several items had been taken from the home the day prior, allegedly by juvenile suspects.

While deputies were able to recover nearly all of the stolen property and made arrests in the case, one item remains missing—a gold LSU SEC Championship ring from the Tigers’ 2007 football season.

The ring holds sentimental and historical value and is believed to have been separated from the other recovered items before authorities were able to secure them.

The Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information on the ring's location to contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030 or anonymously submit a tip through the free P3 Tips app. If your tip leads to an arrest or the ring’s recovery, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

As always, all tips remain completely anonymous.

This case remains under investigation but we will provide updates as they become available.