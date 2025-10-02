(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - Several students from LSU were arrested after they allegedly interrupted a meeting on the campus in Baton Rouge.

Several videos on social media show the students who interrupted the presidential search committee meeting being dragged out of the room by police.

You can hear the students in the videos chanting, "Shame On You," while a student was removed from the meeting room by police in attendance.

The students who interrupted the meeting at LSU were wearing shirts that read, "No MAGA President."

According to WBRZ, the students were protesting appointments to the LSU Board of Supervisors by Governor Jeff Landry.

Gabriella Juarez attended the meeting to protest the nominations, and when she exceeded her allotted time to speak, LSUPD removed her from the building. Others who were there to protest, along with Juarez, saw what happened and then proceeded to block the police unit in which Juarez was placed.

As a result of their actions, those surrounding the LSUPD unit were handcuffed and detained. WBRZ reports that the six students who were arrested were placed in holding cells but later released. However, the students face various charges, including obstruction of highway commerce, resisting an officer, and interference with the educational process.

As for Juarez, who was dragged out of the meeting, he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for resisting an officer and for the prohibition of interference with the educational process.

Students protesting say that they'd like more input and representation on the board as the university searches for its next President. To read more about the chaos at LSU, visit WBRZ.

Here's a video from outside the meeting at LSU, and as you'll see, several students are sitting on the ground while in handcuffs. According to the news station's report, these are the students who attempted to block an LSUPD unit in the parking lot..