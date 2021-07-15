Luxury Condos Now For Sale in Planned 20-Story High Rise in Downtown Lafayette

A few weeks ago news broke about a high rise coming to downtown Lafayette called the "Seven16 Lafayette Tower."

If all goes as planned, this new luxury development would be the tallest building in the city of Lafayette standing at 260 feet high.

Plans for the $140 million building measure in a 240,000 square feature and feature two 20-story high-rise towers that would definitely stand out.

As you can see in the above post, the building will feature a mix of commercial and residential opportunities. The first seven floors of each floor will feature parking garages and the eighth floor will feature a patio area (and likely an upscale restaurant), serving as somewhat of a divider from that point up to the 16th floor where commercial office space will fill each floor in between.

However, it's the higher floors that you have an opportunity to own right now. That's right, the condominiums have hit the market for "pre-sale" and the prices are sure on the "luxury" side.

The Gleason Group listed several condos for sale yesterday on the 15th and 19th floors. The lowest price condo up for grabs is listed at $599,000 and the most expensive is a cool $2,399,000.

The "cheapest" one is Unit 1502 and features one bedroom and one bath and 801 square feet of living area. To view the listing for this unit, click here.

The most expensive one is quite a bit larger and sits on the 19th floor (basically the highest floor considering that the 20th floor will likely be some sort of patio).

This premier condo has a total of 3,328 square feet of living area and features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a wine cellar, movie theater room, wet bar, two private balconies, and more.

Below are the property details as listed on Realtor.com:

Introducing Lafayette's tallest development in history, ''Seven16 Lafayette Tower''! Located in Downtown Lafayette, this upcoming high-end development will be 20 stories tall with luxury condos on the top floors. Unit #1901 will be located on the 19th floor and is considered the premier condo in this 260 foot tall development. With 3, 328 sqft, unit #1901 features 4 bedrooms & 5 bathrooms with jaw dropping views, a WINE CELLAR, study/office, billiards or movie theatre room, wet bar, and TWO PRIVATE BALCONIES!! Condos will come with on-site assigned covered parking on one of the seven parking levels, key card access to any of the 4 elevators, and much more. Call today for more information on how to reserve this absolutely stunning condo!

All total, it appears that 11 condos in Seven16 Lafayette Tower are on the market. It will be interesting to see how much traction these get considering ground hasn't even been broken on the project yet.

According to initial news reports, the purchase of the land will close by end of 2021 with a tentative construction date on the first tower in early 2022. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

Below are all the links to each of the 11 listings:

Unit 1501 - 2 bed, 2 bath - $1,029,000

Unit 1502 - 1 bed, 1 bath - $599,000

Unit 1503 - 2 bed, 2 bath - $899,000

Unit 1504 - 2 bed, 2 bath - $1,049,000

Unit 1505 - 2 bed, 2 bath - $1,099,000

Unit 1506 - 2 bed, 2 bath - $1,059,000

Unit 1507 - 2 bed, 2 bath - $1,059,000

Unit 1508 - 3 bed, 3 bath - $1,399,000

Unit 1901 - 4 bed, 5 bath - $2,399,000

Unit 1902 - 3 bed, 3 bath - $1,699,000

Unit 1903 - 3 bed, 4 bath - $1,899,000