Family of LYFT Driver From Scott Say She is Now Missing

A Scott woman is missing and now police are asking for your assistance in locating her.

According to KLFY-TV 10, the family of 33-year-old Ella Goodie says that they last saw her Wednesday, March 9.

She was picking up a LYFT passenger and was scheduled to drop the passenger off in Houston.

The report then goes on to say that her vehicle was seen on I-10 heading towards Texas that day and then about 12 hours later, traffic cameras saw her vehicle coming back into Louisiana.

Since then, Scott Police say that her vehicle was located back in Texas, just north of Dallas.

Goodie was driving the vehicle you see here, a 2012 Audi Q5 with the license plate number is NRN6551.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ella Goodie, you are asked to contact the Scott Police Dept. at (337) 233-3715.

The missing driver is described as a black female 5’3 in height and she weighs approximately 168 lbs.