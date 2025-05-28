After news broke that Breaux’s Mart—a Northside Lafayette institution since 1959—was sold to Lyons Market, one question dominated the conversation: What’s going to happen to the chicken salad?

That question has now been answered.

In a public statement on Facebook, Marvin Lyons, Owner and President of Lyons Market, reassured loyal shoppers that the beloved chicken salad and plate lunches that made Breaux’s Mart famous aren’t going anywhere.

“Rest assured chicken salad and plate lunches will not be touched,” Lyons said. “We know we have big shoes to fill, and we’re excited to serve a new community that shares the same values we do.”

A Promise to Keep That Local Flavor

Fans of Breaux’s Mart's homestyle meals, particularly the deli’s famous chicken salad, have expressed concern (some have even shed tears) since the announcement of the store’s sale. Some customers say they drive across Lafayette just to grab a container of the creamy local favorite.

The Breaux family, who operated the store for over 65 years, expressed their full confidence in the Lyons family’s ability to carry on the tradition—and now it’s clear that confidence was well placed.

Who Is Lyons Market?

Lyons Market is a Louisiana-based, family-run grocery chain with locations in:

Mamou – 1705 Poinciana Ave

– 1705 Poinciana Ave Jennings – 1326 N. Cutting Ave

– 1326 N. Cutting Ave Kaplan – 608 E. Veterans Memorial Dr

– 608 E. Veterans Memorial Dr Bunkie – 105 Chevy Lane

– 105 Chevy Lane Oakdale (Buddy's IGA Foods) – 197 U.S. 165 S.

Open seven days a week, Lyons Markets are known for quality products, weekly ad specials posted every Tuesday night, and a deep commitment to the communities they serve. You can explore their latest deals and download their app at lyonsmarkets.com.

A Smooth Transition

As Lyons Market prepares to take over Breaux’s Mart at the end of June, customers can rest easy knowing their favorite local staples—like those legendary cajun and creole plate lunches and the chicken salad—are here to stay.

loading...

Hats off to the Lyons family for carrying on a tradition of local service, hometown pride, and south Louisiana flavor in Lafayette.