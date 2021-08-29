Conditions in New Orleans just went from bad to worse as the entire city is without power due to Hurricane Ida.

UPDATE: Daylight has unveiled a harrowing scene as photos and videos of the tower damage have some believing that power could be out for an estimated six weeks.

An interview from Joe Valiente (Emergency Management for Jefferson Parish) gives an idea of what they think recovery looks like based on an initial assessment of the damage that is still ongoing in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to Entergy, a major transmission tower has collapsed into the Mississippi River, leaving Orleans Parish completely without power as Hurricane Ida continues to devastate south Louisiana.

Officials in Jefferson Parish confirmed to FOX 8 that a transmission tower that provides all power to the city of New Orleans, as well as the east bank of the parish ", has collapsed into the river near Bridge City."

According to the parishes Emergency Management Director, cables strung across the Mississippi River are now in the water, but darkness is hampering visibility.

Weather conditions have made it impossible for authorities to safely assess damages, but Entergy has confirmed that "all eight major transmission lines are down.

Entergy did say they are providing backup power to the city of New Orleans' Sewerage and Water Board, but impacts described as "significant" are hampering the pumping stations.

Reactions poured in on social media with people shocked to hear the devastating news.

As far as a timetable goes when it comes to when New Orleans will see power restored—well, that may be hard to determine now as we are still feeling the effects of Ida as she continues to move through south Louisiana.

We will update you when we hear more confirmed information from authorities in the area.