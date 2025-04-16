Texas Man Found Dead in Mississippi River in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE (KPEL) - Earlier this month, on April 1st, authorities reported that a body had been found and retrieved from the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

Get our free mobile app

The Baton Rouge Fire Department, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, and emergency medical services responded around 9 am near the USS KIDD Museum and the planetarium in the downtown area of Baton Rouge, but the identity of the body at that time was unknown.

On Wednesday, WBRZ reported that the coroner's office confirmed the identity of the body found as 24-year-old Dallas, Texas native, Adrien Ramirez.

Ramirez's death is currently under investigation by local authorities.

Original Story

Tuesday, April 1st, officials confirmed a man was found in the Mississippi River near the downtown area in Baton Rouge.

Read More: Officials Confirm Body Found in Mississippi River in Baton Rouge

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.