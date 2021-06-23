Major Fireworks Retailer Warns of Shortage Ahead of July 4 Holiday

First, it was Lysol wipes and toilet paper. Then, it was automotive chips and chicken wings. Now, the latest shortage due to COVID-19 could affect your July 4 weekend fun.

Phantom Fireworks is the largest consumer-based retail fireworks company and they are urging customers to "shop early" as the fireworks industry is facing a potential supply shortage for the second year in a row.

Fireworks sales skyrocketed in 2020 due to families celebrating holidays like July 4 and NYE at home due to most public displays being canceled across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to their 80+ retail stores throughout the U.S., Phantom Fireworks also supplies thousands of other retailers nationwide and executive vice president Alan Zoldan is advising customers to buy early due to the high demand.

Like many other industries, the fireworks industry has also experienced delays due to shipment challenges facing the global market. The good news is that we prepared early in anticipation of high demand again this year, and are encouraging Phantom customers to do the same.

It's the lagging global shipments that are resulting in slower turnaround times and while vaccinations are up and public displays are set to return in 2021, many families will still be celebrating the July 4 holiday at home.

While some may view the impending shortage as the latest struggle due to the pandemic, there are others who are perfectly fine with the limited supply.

July 3 and July 4 are the busiest days for local fireworks retailers—so, if you're planning for an Independence Day blowout, grab your fireworks early while retailers are fully stocked.