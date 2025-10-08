One of Acadiana’s most beloved food spots is spreading its wings. Mama’s Fried Chicken, a longtime staple in Opelousas, has officially announced plans to open a new location in New Iberia.

A Family Legacy Growing Outside of Opelousas

Known for its signature fried chicken, homemade sides, and old-fashioned hospitality, Mama’s Fried Chicken has been serving customers since 1977. The family-owned business, operated by siblings Ryan LaGrange and Kristin Cooley, has built a loyal following that extends far beyond St. Landry Parish.

Mama's Fried Chicken

“We are committed to bringing Mama’s Southern hospitality to more of Acadiana,” said LaGrange. “We get so many visitors year-round telling us they wish we would open a location in their town, so our team is excited to take this next step in expanding to New Iberia.”

Keeping Family and Community at the Heart

Cooley emphasized that the restaurant’s success is rooted in the values passed down by their mother, faith, family, and community. “Our mother showed us the importance of building strong relationships with the community,” Cooley said. “We attribute the success we’ve had since opening to the decades of support everyone has shown us.”

Mama's Fried Chicken

Over the years, Mama’s has become known not only for its crispy chicken and comforting sides but also for its community involvement, from sponsoring local events to supporting charitable causes across Acadiana.

New Location Set for Early 2026

The upcoming New Iberia location, set for 101 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, is expected to open its doors by early 2026. Best of luck to the team, and New Iberia: Mama loves you!

To learn more, view the menu, or apply for a position, visit eatmamasfriedchicken.com.