Man Accused of Hitting People With Vehicle in Lafayette Parish, 1 Victim Hospitalized
A near deadly incident in Lafayette Parish on Monday morning left one victim in the hospital and injured another.
According to a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office press release, 29-year-old Michael Granger has been charged with three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder after he allegedly drove a vehicle at three people in a parking lot, striking the two mentioned above. The incident happened in the 100 block of Limoges Street in Duson.
Deputies need your help trying to find Granger. Call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App if you have any information about Granger's whereabouts or about this crime.
