A Mississippi man is now in the record books after catching a whopping 104-pound blue catfish recently.

Christopher Halley of Brookehaven, Mississippi caught the fish in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline.

The haul turned out to be a record breaker. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks confirmed that the giant fish is the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish.

Officials said that Halley's fish was three pounds heavier than the previous record, which was set in 1997 by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith.

This is actually the second Blue Catfish record broken this year in the state. Back in April, Eugene Cronley of Brandon landed a 131-pound Blue Catfish using a rod and reel. Coincidentally, that fish was also caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez.

In case you were wondering why the same fish can have different records in the state of Mississippi, it's because there are three different state fishing record categories: Rod and Reel, Trophy, and Fly Fishing.