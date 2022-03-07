Man Shot in Buttock on Canal Street in New Orleans During Broad Daylight

The New Orleans Police Department investigating a shooting, unfortunately, is nothing new these days. However, responding to a call of someone shot in the buttock, that's probably not as common.

The NOPD was called to the intersection of Canal and Magazine streets on Saturday afternoon. Around 5:18 pm, police say a man was shot in the buttock.

As many of you probably know, just about all of Canal Street is busy most of the time. So, for this to happen in broad daylight in that area, is something else, to say the least.

It appears that the victim is alive and the shooter or shooters have not been caught.

No other information about the shooting or the victim has been made available to the public.

This story will be updated as more information is released.