It's good to see more and more live music events return to the area. And if you want three days worth of it, Metairie is the place for you from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20.

Those are the dates for an event called Family Gras, which will be returning to its original site at Mardi Gras Plaza across from the Lakeside Mall.

The 14th annual Carnival concert will kick off at 5:00 pm on Friday, Feb. 18 when the Krewe of Atlas arrives. Then there will be a tribute to local music icon Allen Toussaint. Several New Orleans artists will be playing his greatest hits.

Marie Osmond will headline the Friday night line-up.

Performances on Saturday, Feb. 18 start at 1:00 pm with David Batiste & The Gladiators, Sister Sledge, Girl Named Tom and Ann Wilson of Heart.

Family Gras goes country on its final when Amanda Shaw, Lauren Alaina, and Martina McBride close out the series on Sunday, Feb. 20. Start time for that day will also be 1:00 pm.

“This is one of the only festivals in the world with music for every age, featuring every genre mixed in with the pageantry of Carnival,” Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO and president Violet Peters said.

To learn more about this year's Family Gras, click here.