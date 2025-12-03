A routine Wednesday morning in downtown Lafayette turned into something straight out of a viral video when a local woman looked up and spotted an unusual figure near the roof of a nearby building.

Facebook user Kari Renee says she was on Convent Street near the Lafayette City Courthouse on Wednesday (Dec. 3) when she noticed movement high above the street. Curious, she zoomed in with her phone and quickly realized she was witnessing something completely unexpected.

The videos show a masked individual peeking out of a doorway close to the rooftop.

The person appeared to be wearing a robe, rainbow socks, a mask, and a hat. At one point, the individual even revealed what looked to be lingerie underneath the robe.

Law Enforcement Says Nothing Illegal Took Place

Kari says she did not recognize the person and flagged down a woman nearby to ask if she had ever seen him before.

According to Kari, a deputy told her there was nothing illegal happening at the time.

“They were not hurting anybody. He was not hurting himself. So there was nothing they could do,” she explained.

While the clothing choice itself may not be illegal, it remains unclear whether the individual had permission to be on the rooftop.

If trespassing is later confirmed, it could lead to a very unique mugshot.

The Masked Figure Eventually Disappeared

Kari says the individual remained on the rooftop for a while before eventually leaving.

“But he was up there for a while. Just until five minutes ago I have not seen him since. I stayed there for a little while to watch just in case something happened,” she said.

No arrests have been made, and there have been no reports of injuries or property damage connected to the incident.

So, if you happened to see a masked, rainbow sock wearing rooftop figure in downtown Lafayette Wednesday morning, authorities say there was no immediate threat. Unusual, yes. Illegal, according to what is known so far, no.